Zelenskyy Calls EU Sanctions Against Russia “A Step In Right Direction”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the European Union’s 17th package of sanctions against Russia, calling it “a step in the right direction” and urging continued pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and stressed the importance of targeting Russia’s tanker fleet as well as the schemes Russia uses to build up its military industry.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “I thanked President of the European Commission @vonderLeyen and the entire EU for the 17th sanctions package. It is a step in the right direction. It is important to impose tough restrictions on Russia’s tanker fleet, which serves to finance killings, as well as on all the schemes Russia uses to build up its military industry. The more pressure there is on Russia, the more incentives Moscow will have to move toward genuine peace.”