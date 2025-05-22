Britain Suspends Trade Negotiations With Israel Over Gaza Aid Blockade

The United Kingdom has suspended its free trade negotiations with Israel and imposed new sanctions targeting West Bank settlers as it continues to denounce Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the move on Tuesday, saying the UK could no longer continue discussions with a government pursuing “egregious policies” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He described Israel’s failure to stop settler violence as putting both Palestinian communities and the two-state solution in danger.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed Lammy’s concerns, calling the suffering of children in Gaza “utterly intolerable” and renewing his call for an immediate ceasefire