Kamal, Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman light up

The audio launch of Thug Life, one of this year’s most awaited Indian films, took place in grand style at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on May 24. The event marked the much-celebrated reunion of cinematic legends—actor Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam—nearly four decades after their iconic collaboration in Nayakan (1987). Music maestro AR Rahman, who composed the film’s soundtrack, added star power to the evening alongside a glittering array of actors and technicians.

Among the cast and crew present were Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Nasser, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, and Ali Fazal. Kannada cinema stalwart Shivarajkumar made a special appearance, drawing cheers from the crowd. The event also featured live performances by top singers including Shruti Haasan, Chinmayi, Rakshita Suresh, and Paal Dabba, who brought AR Rahman’s compositions to life on stage.

Kamal Haasan, visibly moved by the occasion, delivered a heartfelt speech that resonated deeply with fans and fellow artists alike. Reflecting on his journey in cinema and politics, he remarked, “Ashok Selvan once stood outside my home hoping to catch a glimpse of me. How do I thank all those who’ve shown me such love? That’s the reason I entered politics—not to become a Chief Minister, but to serve people just as an MLA serves a constituency. For more than 40 years, we’ve extended that service to all of Tamil Nadu.”

Kamal also praised the younger generation of actors, especially Silambarasan TR (STR), acknowledging his rising stature. “I can see how high my brother STR is destined to soar. You carry a responsibility now, not as a burden but as a joy. Lead this crowd with pride. Watching you rise is a pleasure I deeply cherish,” he said.

Speaking about his long-standing bond with Mani Ratnam, Kamal said, “Our paths crossed when we were young, but it was cinema that brought us together. This art form has the power to unite and to dissolve egos.”

A poignant moment came when Kamal expressed gratitude to Shivarajkumar for gracing the event. “How can I resist such overwhelming love? Though he is a Kannada superstar, here he stands not in that identity, but as my son, my admirer, and as a representative of you all. He comes from my family in Karnataka.”

Kamal concluded his speech by affirming his dedication to meaningful cinema, saying, “I am not just here to watch Thug Life. I’m here to champion good cinema.”

The evening served as both a celebration of artistry and a tribute to camaraderie in Indian cinema, leaving fans eager for the film’s release.