Dhanush’s Kuberaa teaser is out

The teaser for the upcoming social thriller Kuberaa, titled “Trance of Kuberaa,” was unveiled offering a stylized glimpse into the film’s intense narrative.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa marks his foray into the thriller genre, departing from his previous romantic dramas. The film features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The teaser opens with visuals of the antagonist, portrayed by Jim Sarbh, a powerful industrialist whose greed sets the tone for the haunting musical track composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Nagarjuna appears as an investigative officer unraveling a complex trail, while Dhanush plays a homeless man whose rise to power disrupts the established order.

The final moments of the teaser highlight the film’s philosophical undercurrents, culminating in a sudden confrontation between the characters of Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Rashmika Mandanna also plays a significant role in the ensemble.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, Kuberaa is shot in Telugu and Tamil and will be released in five languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on June 20, 2025.