Vijay to honour Class 10 and 12 toppers on May 30

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will felicitate Class 10 and 12 toppers from across Tamil Nadu on May 30. The award ceremony will be held at a hotel in Mahabalipuram, according to a report by Thanthi TV.

This initiative, started by Vijay two years ago, continues to recognize academic excellence among students in the state. The event is organised by his party, TVK, and aims to encourage young achievers and their families.

Last year, in June 2024, the second edition of the award function saw participation from over 3,500 parents and students, including 750 awardees. Vijay personally congratulated each topper with a shawl, certificate, and a cash prize of Rs. 5,000. A similar scale of celebration is expected this year as well.