POK our own, day not far when its people will return to India: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) are part of India's family. He believes the day is not far when they will choose to return to India on their own.

Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Singh said India stands by the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ – one great and united India. He said those who are now separated by borders or politics will one day come back with pride and respect.

Rajnath Singh said most people in POK still feel close to India in culture and emotion. Only a few, he said, have been misled. He added that India has always followed the path of unity, truth, and love.

Ending his speech, he expressed hope that one day POK will say, “I am India, I have returned.”