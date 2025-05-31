DMK GC meet in Madurai tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin arrived in Madurai this afternoon to a rousing reception ahead of the DMK General Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow, June 1.

The meeting, set to be held under his leadership, is expected to be a landmark event in the party’s calendar.

The Chief Minister landed at the Madurai airport at 1:05 p.m., where he was welcomed by a large contingent of party leaders and ministers. Among those present were Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, and Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Sattur Ramasamy Ramachandran. Senior DMK leader and MP T.R. Baalu, district secretaries, and numerous party cadres also joined in the welcome ceremony. The Chief Minister was honoured with the traditional veshti and shawl by party workers.

Madurai District Collector Sangeetha and Corporation Commissioner Chitra were also present to extend an official welcome. The atmosphere at the airport was festive, with slogans, cheers, and traditional music marking Stalin’s arrival.

A major highlight of the Chief Minister’s visit is the grand roadshow scheduled to take place this evening. Starting at 4:00 p.m. from Avaniyapuram, the roadshow will pass through key areas of Madurai, including Villapuram, Solai Alagupuram, Jaihindpuram, Palanganatham, Bypass Road, Guru Theatre TT Road, AA Road, Arasaradi Signal, Jail Road, and will conclude at Karimedu. Large crowds are expected to gather along the route, with DMK supporters mobilized in full strength to greet their leader.

Following the roadshow, Chief Minister Stalin will unveil a bronze statue of former Madurai Mayor Muthu near the Madura Coats area. The unveiling is seen as a tribute to the former mayor’s contributions to the city and the party. It also underscores the DMK’s recognition of local leaders who have played significant roles in its development.

The DMK General Council meeting scheduled for June 1 is set to be a crucial event for the party. Held under Stalin’s leadership, the meeting will likely discuss key political strategies, organizational changes, and preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections. This is the first time such a meeting is being hosted in Madurai after Stalin took charge as Chief Minister, highlighting the party’s emphasis on strengthening its presence in southern Tamil Nadu.

With festive decorations across the city and thousands of cadres arriving from different regions, Madurai has turned into a vibrant political hub, setting the stage for a significant gathering of the DMK leadership and its rank and file.