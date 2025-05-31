DMK suspends IT wing deputy secy from the party

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has temporarily suspended its State Deputy Secretary of the Information Technology Wing, Ilakkuvan, from all party responsibilities, including his primary membership.

In an official statement released by DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, it was stated that Ilakkuvan, who hails from Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, had violated party discipline and engaged in actions that could potentially tarnish the party’s image. As a result, he has been temporarily relieved of all party roles.

The announcement comes just a day ahead of the DMK’s General Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Madurai on June 1 under the leadership of Chief Minister and party president M.K. Stalin. The meeting is expected to witness the passage of several key resolutions and decisions.

In this context, the suspension of a high-ranking IT Wing functionary is seen as a significant development, signaling the leadership’s intent to enforce strict discipline within party ranks.