Anbil clarifies mask policy for schools amid COVID-19 concerns

Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has addressed recent discussions regarding the necessity of wearing masks in schools due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Minister Poyyamozhi emphasized that while wearing masks is not mandatory, it is advisable for students and staff to wear them, especially in crowded or enclosed spaces. He highlighted that the government has provided masks to schools to ensure safety and prevent the spread of the virus.

The Minister also noted that schools have been instructed to maintain hygiene protocols, including regular handwashing and sanitization of classrooms, to safeguard the health of students and staff.

In light of the current situation, the Minister urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and cooperate with school authorities to ensure a safe learning environment for all.