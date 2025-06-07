French Open: Sinner sinks Djokovic 

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner notched a 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) triumph against three-time champion Novak Djokovic in a heavyweight semifinal clash at the French Open on Friday, and will meet defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Djokovic, the men’s record 24-time Grand Slam champion, was overwhelmed by Sinner’s power and precision from the baseline and on serve on Court Philippe-Chatrier, reports Xinhua.

Sinner became only the second Italian man to reach the final at Roland-Garros after Adriano Panatta, the 1976 champion.

“It was such a special occasion for me, playing against Novak in the semifinal of a Grand Slam,” said Sinner. “It’s just amazing, and I had to step up and play the best tennis I could. I’m very happy how I handled the situation, but this shows again what a role model he is for all of us and especially for us young players.”