Trump Says Iran Involved in Gaza Ceasefire Talks

US President Donald Trump said that Iran is part of ongoing talks with the US, Israel, and Hamas. The goal is to stop the fighting in Gaza and free the hostages.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said, “We want to get the hostages back.” He added that Iran is also involved, but did not explain how.

The White House gave no extra details. Iran’s UN office also did not respond to questions.

The US has suggested a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel agreed to the plan, but Hamas has not accepted it yet.