Why Centre not approved Keezhadi findings? Union Minister Responds

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has responded to criticism from the Tamil Nadu government over the delay in the Centre’s approval of the Keezhadi excavation findings.

He clarified that the findings require more scientific validation before they can be officially recognized by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Keezhadi excavations, carried out since 2014 in Thiruppuvanam taluk of Sivaganga district, have uncovered artifacts and urban structures believed to be over 2,000 years old. These discoveries have been celebrated as evidence of an advanced ancient Tamil civilization. In January 2023, archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishnan submitted a 982-page detailed report on the findings to the Director of the ASI.

However, the ASI returned the report, requesting technical corrections and more clarity on certain details. This move has drawn sharp criticism from the DMK and the CPI(M), who accuse the Centre of not acknowledging the cultural and historical significance of Tamil heritage. The Tamil Nadu government has also alleged that the Centre is intentionally sidelining the contributions of ancient Tamils to Indian civilization.

Addressing the media in Chennai, Minister Shekhawat explained that final approval of archaeological findings must be based solely on scientific analysis and expert review. “Only after thorough scientific evaluation can such reports be accepted,” he said. “In the field of archaeology, politicians cannot make decisions. That responsibility lies with subject experts.”

He emphasized that the process is not driven by politics but by the need for credible evidence. According to Shekhawat, the ASI’s role is to maintain scientific integrity, and only after all necessary clarifications are provided will the Keezhadi findings be formally recognized.

As the debate continues, the Keezhadi excavation remains a matter of both cultural pride and academic scrutiny, with calls from Tamil Nadu for quicker recognition clashing with the Centre’s demand for rigorous scientific standards.