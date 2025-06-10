Women are the backbone of TN’s economy: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday proudly declared that women are the backbone of the state’s economy, while launching a new Book Park at the Chennai Central Metro Station, an initiative of the School Education Department.

Addressing the gathering, CM Stalin spoke on a wide range of development and infrastructure initiatives, giving particular emphasis to women’s participation in the workforce and the state’s economic growth trajectory.

Key Announcements and Highlights from Stalin’s Speech:

New Electric Buses in Chennai: The Chief Minister announced that low-floor electric buses will soon begin operations in Chennai to improve public transport accessibility and sustainability.

Tamil Nadu Leading India: Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu continues to lead the country in development initiatives, particularly in creating rural employment. He noted that loans have been disbursed to facilitate the establishment of over one lakh new rural enterprises.

World Bank Collaboration: Acknowledging the role of international support, Stalin said the World Bank has played a key role in addressing the needs of the people. He revealed that the state will implement a series of development schemes over the next five years with the World Bank’s assistance.

Women Driving Growth: Stressing the importance of gender inclusion, the Chief Minister remarked, “Tamil Nadu cannot achieve its one-trillion-dollar economic target without the contribution of women.” He reiterated that women are indeed the backbone of the state’s economy and said the government is taking consistent efforts to increase the number of women employees in emerging sectors.

Tamil Nadu as India’s Growth Engine: Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu is currently functioning as the engine of India’s economy, with a strong growth rate of 9.69%. He reaffirmed the state’s vision to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, and mentioned that the state is confident of receiving continued financial and technical support from the World Bank in the coming years.