Hoax bomb threat to EPS’ Chennai residence

Tension prevailed on Greenways Road in Chennai after a bomb threat was issued via email to the residence of AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

However, after a thorough inspection, officials confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the threat mail was received on Monday, prompting immediate action by law enforcement. A bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the spot and carried out an intensive search in and around the premises.

After a detailed examination, authorities declared that no explosives were found and confirmed the threat to be baseless.

It is worth noting that a similar bomb threat was made just last month to EPS’s residence in Salem, raising concerns about the pattern and intent behind these incidents.

Police have launched an investigation.