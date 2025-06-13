Nation mourns

The tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad has left the entire nation reeling in sorrow. What began as an ordinary journey ended in unimaginable devastation, claiming the lives of over 240 people from different corners of the world. The aircraft’s sudden fall from the sky serves as a grim reminder of life’s unpredictability and the fragile thread by which our days are suspended. In an instant, dreams were shattered, families torn apart, and a city left in shock. No statistic can capture the depth of such human loss.

In moments like these, grief binds us together across geography and belief. It is not just a national tragedy—it is a human one. As families wait for news and the world watches with heavy hearts, we are reminded of how vulnerable and connected we all are.

Even in this dark hour, let us turn our sorrow into resolve. This tragedy must lead to deeper reflection—not only on aviation safety and technical readiness but also on how we as a society value and protect life. As investigations continue, we hope the truth emerges with clarity and accountability. But beyond facts and reports, let this loss awaken in us a sense of compassion and unity. Let it be a call to slow down, to hold our loved ones a little closer, and to honour those lost not just with mourning—but with meaning.