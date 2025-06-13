Motorcyclist crushed as concrete beam collapses at CMRL site

A tragic incident struck Chennai late Thursday night when a massive concrete beam collapsed at a Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 construction site, killing a 35-year-old motorcyclist on the spot.

The accident occurred near Nandambakkam on the Mount–Poonamallee Road, a busy thoroughfare in the city. According to eyewitnesses and officials, two precast concrete I-girders, each around 12 meters long and weighing several tonnes, fell from an elevated height of about 30 feet. The victim, who was riding along the stretch, was crushed under the debris and could not be rescued in time.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) confirmed that the girders were part of the elevated viaduct construction along Corridor 4 of the metro project. Emergency response teams, including fire and rescue services, the police, and CMRL engineers, rushed to the site. The road was cordoned off, and cranes were deployed to lift the fallen beams and recover the body.

Traffic was severely affected in the area for several hours, with vehicles diverted to alternate routes. A formal investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of a technical fault or negligence during the girder installation process.

The incident has raised serious concerns over safety practices at metro construction sites across the city. Local residents and commuters have demanded increased accountability and stricter adherence to safety protocols to prevent such tragedies in the future.