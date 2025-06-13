Don’t call me young Kamaraj: Vijay

At a student award ceremony hosted by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Mamalapuram, party leader and actor Vijay offered a light-hearted yet pointed message to young attendees: “Don’t talk about 2026 elections, don’t call me ‘Kamaraj’ or ‘young Kamaraj.’” Emphasizing a return to basics, he encouraged students to focus on their teachers and schools rather than politics or titles .

Presenting awards to high-achieving 10th and 12th-grade students, Vijay also paid tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash before cautioning against misinterpretation: “You can tone down your speeches a bit and avoid such comparisons,” he advised, urging them to stick to subjects they know and value