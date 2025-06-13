Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita set for August 27 release

Keerthy Suresh’s much-awaited action-comedy Revolver Rita is all set to hit theatres on August 27, 2025, coinciding with the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival. Directed by J K Chandru, the film showcases Keerthy in a bold, quirky avatar, promising a mix of humor and action.

The ensemble cast includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, and Super Subbarayan. With music by Sean Roldan and visuals by Dinesh Krishnan B, Revolver Rita is expected to be a festive entertainer with a strong female lead at its core.