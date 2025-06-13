Anushka Shetty Likely to Join Karthi in ‘Kaithi 2’

Actress Anushka Shetty, known for her powerful performances in South Indian cinema, is making headlines again with news of her potential comeback to Tamil films. The actress, who rose to pan-Indian fame through her roles in the Baahubali series, had taken a break from the limelight and appeared in only a few projects in recent years. During this phase, she also underwent a noticeable physical transformation, having gained weight and later shedding it through dedicated efforts.

Anushka’s most recent work includes the Malayalam film Kaatti, which is set to hit theatres next month. The film marks her return to the big screen after a considerable gap and is expected to showcase her in a unique role. The anticipation around the film is high among her fans, particularly because it reflects her renewed commitment to cinema.

Following Kaatti, reports suggest that Anushka Shetty is all set to make a grand return to Tamil cinema. She is said to be in talks to play a crucial role in Kaithi 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Karthi in the lead role. If confirmed, this would mark a significant collaboration, as Anushka and Karthi had earlier shared screen space in the film Alex Pandian.