I am a big Rajni fan, says Aamir Khan

At a recent event, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan revealed that he didn’t even hear the script before being offered a role in the movie. The actor explained that his enthusiasm to work in the Tamil industry spoke louder than script discussions.
Aamir also reminded fans of his deep admiration for Rajinikanth, stating, “I’ve always been a huge Rajni fan,” a sentiment he echoed when expressing excitement before the release of Rajini’s Kaala back in 2018
The film, directed by Kaithi and Vikram filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set for release on August 14 and boasts a stellar cast featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj, with Pooja Hegde in a special role.
Interestingly, Lokesh has confirmed that Coolie will not be part of his famed Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The film is backed by Sun Pictures, with Anirudh Ravichander on music, Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Anbariv in charge of action choreography.