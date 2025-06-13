I am a big Rajni fan, says Aamir Khan

At a recent event, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan revealed that he didn’t even hear the script before being offered a role in the movie. The actor explained that his enthusiasm to work in the Tamil industry spoke louder than script discussions.

Aamir also reminded fans of his deep admiration for Rajinikanth, stating, “I’ve always been a huge Rajni fan,” a sentiment he echoed when expressing excitement before the release of Rajini’s Kaala back in 2018