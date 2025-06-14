DGCA orders enhanced inspection of Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet

After the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, aviation body DGCA has ordered extra safety checks on Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet. After the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, aviation body DGCA has ordered extra safety checks on Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

The crash killed 241 people. Only one person survived. The flight was going from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

Air India has 33 Dreamliner planes — 26 of the 787-8 model and 7 of the 787-9. All these planes use Genx engines.

The DGCA has told Air India to do more maintenance on these planes. The checks must start right away. DGCA’s regional offices will help with the work.

Officials said these inspections are being done to make sure all planes are safe to fly and to prevent any similar accidents in the future.