Ahmedabad plane crash: Black box recovered 

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has found the black box of the crashed Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has found the black box of the crashed Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The plane was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. It crashed soon after takeoff. The crash site was inside the residential quarters of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

Officials said the black box was found on the rooftop of one of the college’s buildings.

AAIB quickly started the investigation. Over 40 staff from the state government joined the efforts. They worked together with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) team.

The black box, also called DFDR, records flight data. It is a key part in finding out what went wrong during the flight.