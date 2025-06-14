Plane crash: DNA collection continues to identify victims

The collection of DNA samples from the family members of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash continued on Saturday, to help identify the bodies. Many came to the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad to provide their samples.

Samples from over 250 people have already been collected in the massive identification effort.

The victims’ identification relies entirely on DNA results, as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, that left 241 people dead.

