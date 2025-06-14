Honeymoon murder: Victim’s kin seeks narco test on Sonam

Five people, including Raja Raghuvanshi’s wife Sonam (25) and her alleged lover Kushwaha (20), have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi (29) in the north-eastern state last month. All of them are currently in the Meghalaya police’s custody and an SIT is probing the case.

Sonam is accused of getting her husband killed during their honeymoon with the help of Kushwaha and three contract killers, a case which has sent shockwaves across the country.