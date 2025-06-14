Gambhir returns home due to family emergency

London, June 14: Team India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has returned to India from England because of a medical emergency in his family. London, June 14: Team India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has returned to India from England because of a medical emergency in his family.

As per reports, Gambhir’s mother suffered a heart attack and is now being treated in the ICU in New Delhi.

Gambhir is expected to return to England and rejoin the team early next week.

He had travelled with the team for the five-match Test series against England. The first match starts on June 20 in Leeds. This series begins the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Gambhir was with the team during training but left just before the India vs India A practice match. This will be India’s first Test series after the sudden retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Earlier too, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gambhir had returned home due to a similar family emergency after India’s only win in Adelaide.