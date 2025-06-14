 Consistency is the key in England: Morkel

Consistency will be key in English conditions, according to India bowling coach Morne Morkel, who admitted to being “a little bit nervous” about the squad’s lack of red-ball time ahead of the Test series against England, starting June 20.

India kick off their new World Test Championship cycle with the five-match away series, under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill.

“I think consistency is crucial in England and there is consistency when we practice, there’s consistency off the field, finding your process, what’s going to work for you as an individual,” Morkel said on the sidelines of India’s training camp.

Meanwhile, England head coach Brendon McCullum believes India have arrived well-prepared and full of belief for the upcoming five-match Test series but his team is also clear about where it wants to be in the eagerly-anticipated showdown beginning June 20 in Leeds.

“They’re an outstanding cricketing nation, who will come here with high hopes, and we are looking forward to seeing them,” McCullum told ‘Sky Sports Cricket’.

England on the other hand have just completed a whitewash of the West Indies in a six-match white-ball series. Their focus now shifts to the red-ball format as they gear up to take India and also prepare for the Ashes later this year.