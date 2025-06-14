Probierz quits as Poland coach

The coach of Poland’s national soccer team announced Thursday has resigned as head coach, days after a spat with star striker Robert Lewandowski.

“I have come to the conclusion that, given the current situation, the best decision for the good of the national team is my resignation from the position of head coach,” Michal Probierz said in a statement published by the Polish Football Association.

Probierz stripped Barcelona striker Lewandowski of his position as team captain on the eve of a World Cup qualifier against Finland earlier this week, and named Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski as the new captain.

Lewandowski reacted by saying he would no longer play for the national team as long as Probierz remains head coach. Poland went on to suffer an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Finland, to put its qualifications hopes into jeopardy.