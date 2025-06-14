SA close to victory in WTC final against Aussies

Lord’s, June 14: South Africa are just 69 runs away from winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. They ended Day 3 at 213/2 at Lord’s.
Opener Aiden Markram made a brilliant comeback. He scored a century after getting out for zero in the first innings. Captain Temba Bavuma played with an injury and stayed not out on 65.
Earlier in the day, Australia’s Mitchell Starc scored 58 runs. His knock helped Australia set a target of 282 runs.
South Africa now need only 69 more runs to win their first-ever WTC title.
If South Africa win, it will be a historic moment for the team and its fans. This will be their first major ICC title in over two decades. The players have shown great determination throughout the match, with both the bat and ball. Fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see if South Africa can finish the job on Day 4 and lift the WTC trophy for the first time.
Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 102 against Australia makes him only the sixth visiting batter with a fourth-innings hundred at Lord’s.
He joins a prestigious list featuring Bradman, Clarke, Greenidge, Fredericks and Agarkar.
Pat Cummins went through all the options at his disposal, but nothing could conjure the moment to create an opening. Lyon caused some problems out of the rough and came very close on a few occasions while Travis Head’s first delivery ragged sharply at Markram. They will need a miracle on Saturday.
Wiaan Mulder says batting without fear helped him settle into his new No. 3 role, despite little first-class experience there.
He lauded Markram and Bavuma’s gritty partnership, calling it “something special” for South African cricket.
Mulder noted the pitch played slower today and was glad the team capitalised on it.
Meanwhile, Steve Smith has broken his finger, confirm Cricket Australia to ICC.
Smith got hurt while trying to pick up a risky catch off Temba Bavuma at second slip. He is unlikely to feature in the match.
“Steve Smith has suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the ICC Men’s World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord’s,” Australia confirmed.
“He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to hospital for x-rays and further treatment.”