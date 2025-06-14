SA close to victory in WTC final against Aussies

Lord’s, June 14: South Africa are just 69 runs away from winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. They ended Day 3 at 213/2 at Lord’s. Lord’s, June 14: South Africa are just 69 runs away from winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. They ended Day 3 at 213/2 at Lord’s.

Opener Aiden Markram made a brilliant comeback. He scored a century after getting out for zero in the first innings. Captain Temba Bavuma played with an injury and stayed not out on 65.

Earlier in the day, Australia’s Mitchell Starc scored 58 runs. His knock helped Australia set a target of 282 runs.

South Africa now need only 69 more runs to win their first-ever WTC title.

If South Africa win, it will be a historic moment for the team and its fans. This will be their first major ICC title in over two decades. The players have shown great determination throughout the match, with both the bat and ball. Fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see if South Africa can finish the job on Day 4 and lift the WTC trophy for the first time.