Heavy rain batters TN

Tamil Nadu experienced intense rainfall on Monday, with the Nilgiris district’s Avalanche region recording a staggering 292 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

This deluge topped the state’s rainfall chart, significantly outpacing other areas.

In Coimbatore district, several locations saw notable downpours: Chinnakallar reported 176 mm, Singkona 121 mm, Solaiyar 122 mm, and Siruvani Adivaram 79 mm

Meanwhile, Kanyakumari district recorded moderate rainfall, with Balamore receiving 43.2 mm and Colachel 38 mm

The sustained heavy rainfall can be attributed to the advancing southwest monsoon and the orographic impact of the Western Ghats. While coastal and interior regions await official updates, the Nilgiris’ significant rainfall highlights increasing flood and landslide risks in the hilly terrain. Authorities are advised to issue necessary alerts to safeguard vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure.