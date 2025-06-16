Stalin’s roadshows take priority over people’s safety: EPS

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) sharply criticised CM M.K. Stalin, accusing him of prioritising publicity events over the enforcement of law and order. EPS’s comments come in the wake of escalating violent incidents across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to the press, EPS said, “All the Chief Minister is focused on are roadshows and photoshoots; he shows zero interest in maintaining law and order or protecting the people”

He pointed to a recent tragic case in Ranipet’s Sholinger district, where a district Youth Wing leader from PMK died in a motorcycle accident on June 11. While the DMK government initially registered the case as an accident, CCTV footage allegedly revealed that he was shot—a sign, EPS argued, of the government’s flippant and politically driven approach to serious crimes.

EPS warned that Tamil Nadu is drifting from a path of peace and development towards violence involving guns and swords. He criticised the government’s failure to act decisively, citing a DMK councillor from Arcot who was found carrying a firearm, saying he had warned of such trends but no measures were taken. EPS demanded stringent legal action against all involved in the youth leader’s killing and a thorough investigation into illegal weapon acquisition, stating, “This government must take steps to dismantle the gun culture rooted in Tamil Nadu.”