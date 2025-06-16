King Charles leads minute’s silence for AI crash victims

Britain’s King Charles III on Saturday led a minute’s silence in memory of the Ahmedabad-London Air India plane crash victims after making last-minute amendments to his annual Trooping the Colour birthday parade, with black armbands commemorating the victims.

Buckingham Palace said the 76-year-old monarch wanted the alterations “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy”.

It saw all members of the royal family in uniform sporting black armbands as a mark of respect to the 241 passengers and crew who lost their lives in Thursday’s London-bound plane crash in Ahmedabad.

“Following the Air India incident this week, His Majesty has requested that members of the Royal Family in uniform at Trooping the Colour should wear black armbands, as will mounted Officers in the Procession and all liveried Mews staff,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.