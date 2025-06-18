IT Raids Conducted at Seashell Hotels in Chennai

Income Tax officials are conducting raids at multiple branches of the popular Seashell Hotel chain across Chennai. The operations, which began early on Tuesday, are currently underway in over 10 locations. Income Tax officials are conducting raids at multiple branches of the popular Seashell Hotel chain across Chennai. The operations, which began early on Tuesday, are currently underway in over 10 locations.

Sources indicate that the raids are being carried out in various parts of the city including Anna Nagar, Velachery, and Thoraipakkam, where the hotel has major outlets.

The reason behind the raids is yet to be officially disclosed, but it is believed that the department is investigating possible financial irregularities related to the hotel chain’s operations.

The searches are ongoing, and further details are expected after initial assessments by the IT department.