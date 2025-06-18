Mobile passport seva in city

The service was inaugurated at the Chepauk Cricket Ground by K.J. Srinivasa, Joint Secretary of the Passport Seva Scheme and Chief Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs. Vijayakumar, Regional Passport Officer, Chennai, along with other officials, also took part in the event.

The Passport Seva Kendra already offers passport services through its dedicated centers and post offices. In addition to these, the new mobile passport vans have been introduced to bring passport services directly to the doorsteps of applicants, especially in rural areas.

The mobile van will begin operations from the Tambaram office in Chennai starting today. Officials stated that the service will gradually be extended to nearby district passport centers, particularly in locations where processing times for passports are currently high.