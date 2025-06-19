BJP raises alarm over ISIS recruitment in Kovai

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government following shocking reports that four individuals were allegedly recruited by the ISIS terrorist organization through an institution posing as an Arabic college in Coimbatore.

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran voiced deep concern over the revelations, stating that the development highlights a grave threat to public safety that the DMK is ignoring. “While the DMK attempted to dismiss the 2022 Coimbatore temple blast as a cylinder explosion, the NIA has since uncovered disturbing links to terror networks,” he said in a social media post on Thursday.

Nagendran accused the Dravidian model government of fostering an environment that has allowed extremist elements to flourish. “Coimbatore, once known for its industrial and educational advancement, is now becoming a hub for terrorism,” he warned. He also cited instances of temple desecration and attacks on the elderly, describing them as indicators of a collapsing law and order system.

Echoing Nagendran’s criticism, BJP state unit chief K. Annamalai lashed out at the DMK for promoting a “culture of denial” and alleged appeasement. “They dismissed the 2022 Coimbatore bombing as a mere cylinder blast. But what we’re seeing now is an ISIS-linked radicalisation and recruitment ring operating under the very nose of the government,” he said.

With four more individuals recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the total number of arrests connected to the 2022 Coimbatore suicide blast has now climbed to eight. BJP leaders argue that these arrests only reinforce the need for transparency and accountability in dealing with security issues.

Annamalai further accused the DMK government of putting political narratives above national security. “When appeasement replaces accountability, national security pays the price. Tamil Nadu deserves better,” he asserted.

The latest developments have intensified the political storm in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP demanding a comprehensive security audit and public disclosure of ongoing investigations related to extremist activities in the state.