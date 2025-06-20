KL Rahul lauds childhood buddy Karun Nair’s resolve

Senior batter K L Rahul is quite excited about Karun Nair’s return to India’s Test fold in the five-match series against England starting here on Friday as he believes that his childhood teammate has displayed commendable resolve while dealing with the hardships of being left out in the past.

Nair and Rahul, both 33, have played age-group cricket together since their childhood and are close friends. While Rahul has been a part of the Indian set-up, Nair endured a prolonged eight-year snub despite a good Test beginning, including a triple hundred against England.

“We started playing cricket as 11-year-old boys together and we have been on this journey ever since. Both of us have had our ups and downs. He got his opportunity, scored a triple hundred, faced a bit of tough time after that for a lot of reasons,” Rahul told IPL side Delhi Capitals’ media team after the season that concluded earlier this month.