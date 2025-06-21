Chennai Receives Light Showers on Friday Night

Chennai experienced light to moderate rainfall on Friday night, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing humidity. The showers, which began in the late evening, cooled temperatures and improved air quality across several parts of the city. Commuters faced brief disruptions due to waterlogging in low-lying areas, but no major incidents were reported. The Regional Meteorological Centre has indicated chances of continued light rain in the coming days, especially in coastal and adjoining districts.
