First glimpse of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to release on his birthday

After months of anticipation, the first glimpse of Jana Nayagan, the upcoming film starring actor-politician Vijay, will be unveiled on June 22 at 12 AM, marking his birthday. The makers, KVN Productions, teased the update with the caption, "A lion is always a lion & his first roar is incoming," referring to the teaser as the film's "first roar."

Directed by H. Vinoth in his first collaboration with Vijay, Jana Nayagan is billed as a political action drama and is expected to be Vijay’s final film before he transitions fully into politics. The film is scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release on January 9. Shooting began in October 2024, and reports confirm that Vijay has completed filming his portions.

Adding to the buzz, it is rumoured that Vijay will sing a farewell song titled “One Last Song”, filled with nostalgic references to his cinematic journey, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

The star-studded cast includes Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Narain, and Revathy, who reportedly plays Vijay’s mother. The film marks Vijay’s reunion with several co-stars, including Prakash Raj (Varisu), Pooja Hegde (Beast), and Gautham Menon (Leo), while Revathy last acted alongside Vijay in Thamizhan (2002), playing his sister.

With fans eagerly awaiting more updates, Jana Nayagan promises to be a landmark moment in Vijay’s dual journey as a superstar and statesman.