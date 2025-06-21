Shinde showed ‘real Shiv Sena’ to all: Amit Shah

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has shown the “real Shiv Sena” to everybody, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, drawing a sharp reaction from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed Shah’s remark had rubbed salt into the wounds of Marathi people.

Shah made the remark on Friday while acknowledging the presence of Shinde at an event organised by the lobby grouping Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (MACCIA) here.

The Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022 after Shinde rebelled and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray. Since then, the two factions have been engaged in an acrimonious battle to lay claim to the founder’s legacy and be called the “real Shiv Sena”.

Shinde has shown which is the real Shiv Sena to everybody,” Shah said.

The remarks come a day after both the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions, now called Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively, celebrated the undivided party’s foundation day.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Shah, Raut said calling Shinde’s party the “real Shiv Sena” is akin to saying the Republican Party in the US belongs to Ramdas Athawale.

“Everyone knows Amit Shah owns Shinde’s party. He says Shinde’s outfit is the real Shiv Sena. It is like saying the Republican Party in the US belongs to Ramdas Athawale. US President Donald Trump belongs to the Republican Party, and Athawale, who is a minister in the Modi government, heads the Republican Party of India (A),” the Sena (UBT) MP told reporters.

He claimed that despite all efforts, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is standing tall, and this is frustrating the ruling alliance.

In polls held in November last year for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won in 57 constituencies, while the Sena (UBT) could clinch only 20 seats. In 36 seats, the Shiv Sena candidate defeated Sena (UBT) contestants.