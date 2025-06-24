Minor girl kills mom for rejecting her affair

Hyderabad, June 24: A 15-year-old girl along with her boyfriend, killed her own mother. The shocking incident took place on Monday night in NLB Nagar under Jeedimetla police station limits, tv9 telugu reported.

According to the police, Tejasri met a young man named Pagilla Shiva (19) from Nalgonda on Instagram eight months ago and eventually fell in love. Shiva, a DJ player, and Tejasri fell in love over phone calls and messages. However, her mother came to know about the relationship and reprimanded her daughter that this was not the right thing to do at her age and asked her to study well.

According to reports, she decided to kill her mother, who she viewed as an obstacle to their love and asked for the help of her boyfriend. Shiva enlisted the help of his younger brother Pagilla Yashwanth (18) to carry out the murder.

Last night, three of them came home while her mother Anjamma was sleeping, strangled and hit her head with a stick. The police confirmed that the girl committed the crime along with her boyfriend and his younger brother.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident. The police, who reached the spot on the information of the locals, registered a case and are investigating. The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. It is reported that the girl is currently being interrogated by the police.

Jeedimetla police registered a case on the complaint of the locals. Currently, the three accused are in police custody.