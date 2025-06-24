Cylinder explodes in school canteen

Thootukudi, June 24: A potentially dangerous incident occurred this morning at the Ayan Rajapatti Primary School in Thoothukudi district when a cooking gas cylinder unexpectedly burst in the school canteen while breakfast preparations were underway. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion happened just as the canteen staff were preparing food for students. The loud blast startled nearby teachers and pupils, but the cooking staff, including the woman working closest to the cylinder, managed to escape without harm

Local authorities, including fire and safety teams, promptly arrived at the scene to inspect the site. Though the cylinder burst caused a small fire, it was swiftly extinguished, and safety officials confirmed there was no structural damage to the canteen facilities.

In the aftermath, school officials have launched an internal review and have pledged to check all gas cylinders and safety protocols in their kitchens. “We are taking this seriously,” said a school spokesperson. “Ensuring the safety of our students is our top priority.”

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of regular safety audits, especially concerning gas cylinders in school kitchens. Authorities in the district have urged other schools to proactively inspect their setups to prevent similar scares.