EPS chairs crucial AIADMK meet in city

A pivotal two-day meeting began today at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, convened by party General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The gathering brings together district secretaries and in-charges from 22 districts—including Sivagangai, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Namakkal, and Madurai—to chart out the party’s roadmap for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and local-level organisational work .

The central discussion revolves around reinforcing the party’s structure at the grassroots. Palaniswami has previously emphasised the necessity of strengthening booth-level committees (BLCs), particularly by ensuring well-constituted panels comprising nine young members—under 45 years old—with at least three women and representation from minority communities

Officials shared that district units have been directed to submit detailed status reports ahead of the meeting, including member photographs and party ID proofs

Several districts are reportedly finding it challenging to fulfil these stringent norms. A district in-charge admitted that identifying suitable women and youth candidates has delayed the process. Some may ask the party leadership to consider relaxing a few of the BLC criteria during these discussions

The two-day consultation underscores AIADMK’s strategy to mobilise effectively from the grassroots, preparing for critical electoral engagement.