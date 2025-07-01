Action taken swiftly in custodial death case: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said swift action has been taken in the recent custodial death incident in Sivaganga district.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he confirmed that police officers involved in the case have been arrested and disciplinary action has been initiated against senior officials.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the DMK government responds immediately to such incidents and assured the public of strict accountability. “As soon as I received information, action was taken,” he said, adding that custodial violence will not be tolerated.

Stalin also addressed broader political issues, launching the DMK’s statewide outreach campaign titled Oranil Tamil Nadu, which will run for 45 days starting July 3. He said DMK ministers, MLAs, and party cadres will visit homes in their local constituencies to directly engage with citizens. The campaign aims to protect Tamil land, language, and dignity, which Stalin said are under threat from the BJP-led central government.

He accused the Centre of imposing Hindi through the National Education Policy and denying Tamil Nadu its fair share of tax revenue. He also alleged a conspiracy to reduce Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary constituencies.

In a separate event, Stalin launched the Vettri Nichayam (Victory is Certain) initiative under the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme. He said over 41 lakh students have benefited from the program, and reiterated his government’s commitment to improving higher education and student welfare. “The success of our students is my success,” he said.

Chief Minister Stalin also hinted at political expansion, stating that new parties may soon join the DMK-led alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. He contrasted DMK’s continuous grassroots engagement with the opposition’s delayed outreach, noting that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami is only now beginning to connect with the public. Stalin asserted that the DMK has long been in election mode, actively working among the people, and is fully prepared for the upcoming political battles.