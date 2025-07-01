HC grills police over custodial death of youth

The Madras High Court sharply questioned Tamil Nadu police officials on Tuesday over the custodial death of 28-year-old Ajith Kumar in Tiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district.

Five police personnel have already been arrested and remanded in connection with the incident.

The court asked why Ajith was interrogated outside the police station instead of inside, and questioned the absence of action against senior officials like the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Police. “We are not blaming the entire police force, but those responsible must face consequences,” the judges said.

The case has been transferred to the CB-CID for investigation on the orders of DGP Shankar Jiwal. CB-CID officers have since begun a detailed probe.

The judges further questioned why the postmortem report has not yet been submitted to the magistrate and demanded a response from the DGP on who authorized the initial inquiry by the special investigation team. They also criticized the transfer of the Sivaganga SP, stating that suspension would have been more appropriate.

The State government on Tuesday shunted out Sivaganga superintendent of police Ashish Rawat and placed him on compulsory wait.

Ramanathapuram SP G Chandeesh has been given additional charge of Sivaganga, said an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dheeraj Kumar.

The incident had drawn flak not only from opposition parties, but even from the ruling DMK’s allies and civil society.

On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who handles the Home Department, warned that the government would take extremely stringent action against any official found involved in custodial deaths.

Shocking video surfaces

A disturbing video showing the brutal assault of Ajith Kumar by a special police investigation team has surfaced. The footage reveals Ajith being beaten with a baton during interrogation, contradicting claims made in the FIR.