N. Ramchander Rao likely to be Telangana BJP chief

The party’s central leadership is understood to have finalised Rao as the State BJP President.

A High Court advocate and former Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Rao will file the nomination for the post on Monday afternoon.

With the Central leadership conveying its choice, no other leader is likely to enter the fray.

Rao is likely to be elected unanimously on Tuesday.

Though Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay and BJP MPs Eatala Rajender and Arvind Dharmapuri were seen as strong contenders for the post, the BJP’s central leadership is believed to have preferred Ramchander Rao, a party loyalist and non-controversial figure.