Criticism won’t stop our public work, says CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he will continue to serve the people, no matter how much criticism he faces.

He was speaking at a mass wedding event organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, where 32 couples got married.

Stalin said that under the DMK government, 2,376 weddings have been conducted through the HR&CE Department. Of these, 150 were personally overseen by him. He also said that kumbabhishekams (temple consecration ceremonies) were done at 3,127 temples and renovation works took place at over 12,000 temples.

The government has allocated ₹425 crore to restore temples that are over 1,000 years old. More than 7,000 acres of temple land have been recovered from encroachments. Stalin said true devotees appreciate the Dravidian model of governance, which respects both religious traditions and social welfare.

He also said that some people who spread hate or pretend to be religious cannot accept the DMK’s success. He added that over the past four years, 2,326 economically weaker people were married through this initiative.

Stalin ended his speech by saying, “You may criticise or mock us, but we will continue our work for the people.” He also asked the newlyweds to give their future children beautiful Tamil names.