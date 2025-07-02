PMK MLA Arul Removed from Party for Indiscipline: Anbumani

Salem West MLA Arul has been expelled from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for violating party discipline and making derogatory remarks, announced PMK President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, Anbumani said that MLA Arul acted in ways that went against the party’s principles and brought disrepute to the leadership. He accused Arul of making defamatory comments against the PMK leadership through mainstream media and social media platforms.

“Despite being asked to offer a public apology within 12 hours, Arul refused to comply,” the statement said. Based on the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary action committee, Arul has been removed from PMK.

Anbumani further warned party members not to maintain any kind of contact or association with MLA Arul from now on.