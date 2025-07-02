Gold prices rise again in TN

Gold prices have gone up for the second day in a row in Tamil Nadu. The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹1,200 per sovereign on Monday. Gold prices have gone up for the second day in a row in Tamil Nadu. The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹1,200 per sovereign on Monday.

Now, one sovereign (8 grams) of 22-carat gold costs ₹54,800. On Sunday, the price was ₹53,600. This is a steep jump over just two days.

One gram of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹6,850, up by ₹150 from the previous day.

Silver prices have also increased. One kilogram of silver now costs ₹99,500, up by ₹1,000.

Jewelers say the price hike is due to international market trends and high demand.