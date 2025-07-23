Mupperum Vizha begins at Gangaikonda Cholapuram

The historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu witnessed the commencement of the grand Mupperum Vizha (three-day annual festival) with religious fervor and traditional rituals.

The temple, known for its architectural brilliance and historical significance, came alive as devotees gathered in large numbers to take part in the festivities.

The Mupperum Vizha is celebrated annually at the Brihadeeswarar Temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, built by the Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, worshipped here as Brihadeeswarar, and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The three-day festival typically includes elaborate rituals, Vedic chants, and processions featuring the temple deities.

On the first day of the festival, special abhishekams (ritualistic bathing of the deity), alangarams (decorations), and pujas were performed early in the morning. Devotees participated with devotion, offering prayers and lighting lamps, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere in the temple premises.

The temple authorities and district administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the event, including crowd management, sanitation, and provision of drinking water. Cultural performances and devotional music programs are also scheduled as part of the celebrations in the coming days.

The Mupperum Vizha holds immense religious and cultural significance for devotees across Tamil Nadu and is a symbol of the region’s rich spiritual heritage. The event also draws attention to the legacy of the Chola dynasty and their enduring contributions to Tamil culture, art, and temple architecture.