Suspended DSP Sundaresan hospitalised after chest pain

Suspended DSP of Mayiladuthurai, Sundaresan, has been admitted to the emergency ward of Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai after experiencing chest pain.

Hospital sources have confirmed that his condition is currently stable and he is receiving medical treatment.

Sundaresan began his career in the police department as a Sub-Inspector in 1996. Over the years, he has served in various wings, including Intelligence, Law and Order, and Crime. For the past five years, he was posted in Chennai as DSP in the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

In October 2024, Sundaresan was transferred to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Mayiladuthurai district. The transfer came after he reportedly submitted a report against police personnel, which is believed to have triggered internal friction. Although the transfer order was issued under the SHRC’s jurisdiction, he took charge in Mayiladuthurai only after a month’s delay.

Upon arrival in Mayiladuthurai, his official vehicle was reportedly seized on the orders of higher authorities. Following this, Sundaresan gave a controversial interview accusing senior police officials of subjecting him to harassment and torture. The interview created a stir within the department.

Subsequently, Sundaresan was suspended from service on grounds of violating the conduct rules for uniformed personnel and behaving in an undisciplined manner.

Now, amid this ongoing controversy, Sundaresan was admitted to Royapettah Government Hospital today after suffering chest pain. Doctors are currently monitoring his condition, and sources from the hospital have stated that he is stable.

The incident has once again brought attention to internal conflicts within the police force and the handling of whistleblower complaints.