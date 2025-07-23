Stalin is recovering well, says Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is in good health and continues to recover well under medical supervision, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, the minister addressed concerns regarding the Chief Minister’s health and assured the public that there is no cause for alarm.

“He’s doing very well,” said Minister Ma. Subramanian. “The Chief Minister had been emotionally affected by the recent passing of his elder brother, Muthu, whom he deeply respected. He spent an entire day at the funeral proceedings without eating.”

The following day, after walking nearly one and a half kilometres, Stalin reportedly experienced dizziness, which prompted a thorough medical evaluation. “Tests have been conducted over the past couple of days. He is undergoing routine medical checks,” the minister explained.

Doctors are expected to issue a full medical report today. “They will also inform us when the Chief Minister will be discharged and return home,” Subramanian added.

The health update comes amid growing public curiosity and media speculation. However, officials have reiterated that the Chief Minister’s condition is stable and improving steadily.